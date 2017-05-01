African American History Museum of Iowa exhibit in Dubuque
The exhibit will be on display at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library from Sunday, May 14 until Monday, May 22 in the library's second floor rotunda. There will also be a presentation on the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots who fought in World War II, including 13 Iowans.
