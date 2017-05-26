Abortion activists feel the pressure amid state and federal moves to defund clinics

Planned Parenthood recently announced the shuttering of four of its 12 Iowa's clinics in Iowa after the Hawkeye state's Republican-led legislature voted earlier this year to cut funding to clinics that performed abortions. Also last week, the health care nonprofit announced it was closing its only clinic in Wyoming and three of its clinics in New Mexico in what it called a "realignment of resources."

