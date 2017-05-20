A Wild Ride - Reviewing the 2017 Iowa Legislative Session for Employers
Like on The Monster at Adventureland, the 2017 legislative session was a thrill ride full of ups and downs for Iowa employers. Starting with the signing of the collective bargaining bill in February and continuing to last week's signing of the Fireworks bill, employers across the state have watched with amazement at the quick pace of this year's session and the sheer number of changes.
