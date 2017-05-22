2 men sentenced for bilking Iowa woma...

2 men sentenced for bilking Iowa woman in IRS scam

16 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Men from Texas and Alabama have been sentenced for posing as Internal Revenue Service agents and bilking a northern Iowa woman. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Eduardo Cruz, of Grapevine, Texas, last week was sentenced to four days in jail.

Chicago, IL

