2 men sentenced for bilking Iowa woman in IRS scam
Men from Texas and Alabama have been sentenced for posing as Internal Revenue Service agents and bilking a northern Iowa woman. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 41-year-old Eduardo Cruz, of Grapevine, Texas, last week was sentenced to four days in jail.
