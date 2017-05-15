1A congressman said making a man get maternity insurance was a crazy.a A womana s reply went viral.

Rep. Rod Blum was met with angry constituents who wanted answers about health care at a town hall on May 8 in Dubuque, Iowa. Between rounds of jeering that interrupted his every sentence, Rep. Rod Blum took a little more than two minutes to explain what else he'd like to change about the Obama-era health-care law now that he has voted for the GOP's partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.