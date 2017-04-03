West Branch Shines at Main Street Iowa Awards Ceremony
West Branch Shines at Main Street Iowa Awards Ceremony Lang 4/8/17 It was a good night for the city of West Branch at the Main Street Iowa award ceremony Friday night in Des Moines. Mike Quinlan of the West Branch Community Development Group won the group's leadership award, which recognizes inspirational leadership and volunteers who contribute significantly to Main Street Iowa's downtown revitalization mission.
