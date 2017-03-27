We should press for less secrecy, not more
There is yet another measure working its way through the Iowa Legislature that would shield the public from the performance of public officials. This one has passed the Iowa House and is headed to the Iowa Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Progress Patriot
|17
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC