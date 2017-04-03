Vlad and Bashar: They Can't Beat the Rap, and They Can't Fight City Hall
This fillip so modern of using fake news To further your ends and shore up your views, Is giving real oomph to world affairs, And a new set of tools to those who use scares To move their agenda instead of create A nuance, consensus or policy skate. I refer, of course, to the fake news du jour, Assad's dropping of gas and Vlad's force de tour, The latter averring a new rigged election By drinkers of vodka who lent course correction, When so many voters thought voting no fun, And Hillary look set to butt-kick The One.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|23
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC