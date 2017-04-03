Vlad and Bashar: They Can't Beat the Rap, and They Can't Fight City Hall

This fillip so modern of using fake news To further your ends and shore up your views, Is giving real oomph to world affairs, And a new set of tools to those who use scares To move their agenda instead of create A nuance, consensus or policy skate. I refer, of course, to the fake news du jour, Assad's dropping of gas and Vlad's force de tour, The latter averring a new rigged election By drinkers of vodka who lent course correction, When so many voters thought voting no fun, And Hillary look set to butt-kick The One.

