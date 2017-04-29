Vikings select Iowa DT Jaleel Johnson in fourth round of draft
The Vikings on Saturday selected Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson with the second pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Johnson is a former high school wrestler who can rush the passer well.
