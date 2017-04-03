The Comprehensive HIV Plan successfully reaches Iowans in both urban and rural areas.
About one third of Iowa's HIV-positive residents live in rural areas, which is unusual in the world of HIV care and prevention and presents an array of specific challenges. As such, the state's Department of Public Health has amassed experience reaching this population.
