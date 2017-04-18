Synthetic drugs inside Iowa prison prompt security changes
The prison housing Iowa's most dangerous offenders has seen a sharp increase of inmates using and possessing synthetic drugs in what a union is calling the worst infiltration in its history. The Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison has changed its procedures related to inmate mail and visiting to prevent more of the drugs from getting inside, the Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday.
