Swing-state Iowa pivots to the right with GOP now in control

Republicans in Iowa asserted a broad mandate after winning complete control of the state's government in November, enacting a sweeping conservative agenda unlike anything seen in the state. Among the measures passed this year: new limits on abortion rights, a package of election reforms that includes a requirement that voters show identification at the polls, a broad expansion of gun rights, reforms to collective bargaining laws for state workers, limits on worker compensation claims, and a measure pre-empting Iowa cities and counties from setting their own minimum wages higher than the state rate.

