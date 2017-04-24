Swing-state Iowa pivots to the right with GOP now in control
Republicans in Iowa asserted a broad mandate after winning complete control of the state's government in November, enacting a sweeping conservative agenda unlike anything seen in the state. Among the measures passed this year: new limits on abortion rights, a package of election reforms that includes a requirement that voters show identification at the polls, a broad expansion of gun rights, reforms to collective bargaining laws for state workers, limits on worker compensation claims, and a measure pre-empting Iowa cities and counties from setting their own minimum wages higher than the state rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC