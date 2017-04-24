So Long, Farewell: Wisconsin Linebacker de-Commits from Iowa Football
Just a few days after Iowa added two promising players to its recruiting ledger, the Hawkeyes lost its former first commitment of the class of 2018. Bruner first committed to the program back in late October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC