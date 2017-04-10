Sheryl Baarda Named a 100 Great Iowa Nurse
Grinnell Regional Medical Center nurse Sheryl Baarda, RNC, obstetrics nurse manager, received the 100 Great Iowa Nurses award. This program, supported by the Iowa Nurses Foundation, recognizes 100 outstanding nurses every year in Iowa for their courage, competence, and commitment to patients and the nursing profession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|23
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC