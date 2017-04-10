Severe weather strikes eastern Iowa Saturday
Saturday night was very active weather wise. High temperatures Saturday afternoon reached at or near 80 degrees giving us the energy to fuel strong to severe thunderstorms later that afternoon and evening.
