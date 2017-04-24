Several states consider tossing bottl...

Several states consider tossing bottle deposit programs

20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

As curbside recycling has grown, environmentalists around the United States find themselves fighting to protect decades-old bottle recycling programs that critics say are becoming obsolete. Connecticut, Massachusetts and Iowa are among the states where bills have been proposed to replace the bottle deposits with a tax.

