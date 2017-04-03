Senate begins debate on Gorsuch, headed for showdown
Senate Democrats secured the votes Monday to block President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, a short-lived victory as Republicans vowed to change the rules to put Neil Gorsuch on the high court and score a much-needed win for their party. WASHINGTON - Democrats have secured the votes to block President Donald Trump 's Supreme Court nominee under current rules, putting the Senate on a partisan collision course over confirming Neil Gorsuch to a lifetime appointment that could reverberate for decades.
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
