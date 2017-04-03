Senate begins debate on Gorsuch, headed for showdown

Senate Democrats secured the votes Monday to block President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, a short-lived victory as Republicans vowed to change the rules to put Neil Gorsuch on the high court and score a much-needed win for their party. WASHINGTON - Democrats have secured the votes to block President Donald Trump 's Supreme Court nominee under current rules, putting the Senate on a partisan collision course over confirming Neil Gorsuch to a lifetime appointment that could reverberate for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.