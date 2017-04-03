Senate begins debate on Gorsuch, head...

Senate begins debate on Gorsuch, headed for showdown

21 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Democrats have secured the votes to block President Donald Trump 's Supreme Court nominee under current rules, putting the Senate on a partisan collision course over confirming Neil Gorsuch to a lifetime appointment that could reverberate for decades. Debate over the 49-year-old appellate judge gets under way in the full Senate on Tuesday, with Republicans and Democrats bitterly divided over the next steps.

