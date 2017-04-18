Prosecutor denies charge against ex-Iowa judge is vindictive
A prosecutor is denying allegations that a fraud charge filed against a former Iowa judge is retribution for her efforts to challenge Gov. Terry Branstad's administration. Assistant Polk County Attorney Jaki Livingston says her office was unaware of former Administrative Law Judge Susan Ackerman's activities as a whistleblower when it charged her with felony insurance fraud last fall.
