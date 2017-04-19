Principal shot by student in Harrisbu...

Principal shot by student in Harrisburg, SD takes new job in Iowa

Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

At the end of this school year, the principal at Harrisburg High School will be moving on to another career. He's been head of the school for the past seven years, witnessing the growth of the community and experiencing first hand one of its most terrifying times; making it a hard goodbye.

