Police say arrest made in fatal Des Moines shooting

Police in central Iowa say they've made an arrest in a shooting this week that killed one Des Moines man and left another injured. Police said Friday that 26-year-old Larry Deandre Ratliff Jr., of Des Moines, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery and a weapons count in connection with the Tuesday shooting in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

