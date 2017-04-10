Police say arrest made in fatal Des Moines shooting
Police in central Iowa say they've made an arrest in a shooting this week that killed one Des Moines man and left another injured. Police said Friday that 26-year-old Larry Deandre Ratliff Jr., of Des Moines, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery and a weapons count in connection with the Tuesday shooting in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|23
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC