Pet flipping makes resurgence following rise of social media

The Iowa Humane Society is warning of an uptick in so-called pet flipping, when someone steals a pet and then tries to sell it as a rescue or when someone buys a pet from a shelter and attempts to resell it at a higher price. Pet flipping has been around for some time, but animal shelters are particularly concerned it has gained momentum on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.