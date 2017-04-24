Pet flipping makes resurgence following rise of social media
The Iowa Humane Society is warning of an uptick in so-called pet flipping, when someone steals a pet and then tries to sell it as a rescue or when someone buys a pet from a shelter and attempts to resell it at a higher price. Pet flipping has been around for some time, but animal shelters are particularly concerned it has gained momentum on social media.
