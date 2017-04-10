Our View: County audits should be beyond reproach -- and politics

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ086>088-094>096-WIZ041>044-053>055- 061-160200- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-La Crosse- Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 651 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2017 ...Heavy Downpours With Scattered Storms This Evening... Thunderstorms will track east northeast across the area through 9 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.