Opposition grows to Iowa bill making many 911 calls secret

A 911 call showed that a qui... DES MOINES, Iowa - Civil rights groups, media advocates and some lawmakers are opposing an Iowa bill that would end public access to many 911 calls, a broadly-worded measure that also could shield some police videos. The bill declares that 911 calls involving injured people are confidential "medical records" and exempt from Iowa's open records law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.