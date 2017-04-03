Opposition grows to Iowa bill making ...

Opposition grows to Iowa bill making many 911 calls secret

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Civil rights groups, media advocates and some lawmakers are opposing an Iowa bill that would end public access to many 911 calls, a broadly-worded measure that also could shield some police videos. The bill declares that 911 calls involving injured people are confidential "medical records" and exempt from Iowa's open records law.

