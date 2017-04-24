News of death of pet rabbit leads CR man to assault hospital worker

The alleged incident took place at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics about 6:30 p.m. on April 19. That's when 45-year-old Adam Louis of Cedar Rapids was being seen in the psychiatric department. Police say Louis was told his pet rabbit had died, to which he responded by punching a female health care provider, knocking her unconscious.

