New Exhibit Honors Iowans in WWI on C...

New Exhibit Honors Iowans in WWI on Centennial of U.S. Involvement

Thursday is the 100th anniversary of the United Stars entering into World War I and the State Historical Society of Iowa is opening a new exhibit to mark the occasion. The exhibit is titled "Iowa and the Great War."

