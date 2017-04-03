Mom whose pajama-clad daughter went wandering gets probation
A northern Iowa woman whose 2-year-old was found wandering a Galt street in bare feet, wearing only pajamas, has been given probation. Mason City television station KIMT reports that 24-year-old Ysabel Ceplecha was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $1,000 Monday, but both punishments were suspended.
