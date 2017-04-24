Metaphysical fair crowds port with 'g...

Metaphysical fair crowds port with 'good energy'

Amy Noon, originally from Burlington, but currently living in Iowa City, gives Melissa Milton a tarot reading Sunday during the second annual Southeast Iowa Metaphysical Fair at the Port of Burlington. The event, hosted by The Broom Closet and Starr Asylum Tattoo, included vendors, healers, mystics, massage therapy, music and food.

Chicago, IL

