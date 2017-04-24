Metaphysical fair crowds port with 'good energy'
Amy Noon, originally from Burlington, but currently living in Iowa City, gives Melissa Milton a tarot reading Sunday during the second annual Southeast Iowa Metaphysical Fair at the Port of Burlington. The event, hosted by The Broom Closet and Starr Asylum Tattoo, included vendors, healers, mystics, massage therapy, music and food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|24
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC