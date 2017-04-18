Massive new Iowa Fetilizer Company pl...

Massive new Iowa Fetilizer Company plant opens

KCRG

After four years and $3 billion, the massive new Iowa Fertilizer Company facility in Wever, Iowa is officially open for business. The large project has had plenty of proponents and critics, with the former crediting the huge plant with helping reducing the region's unemployment rate and opponents countering that the massive economic development incentives heaped on it were not worth the taxpayer dollars expended.

