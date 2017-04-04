Man suspected of attempted abduction in northwest Iowa accused of more crimes
An Ankeny, Iowa man, who allegedly tried to abduct a child in Onawa, Iowa, back in November, now faces more charges following similar incidents in two other Iowa counties. Back in November, police say 57-year-old Jeff Altmayer tried to use money to lure the child into his car in Onawa.
