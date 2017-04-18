Man convicted of selling deadly heroi...

Man convicted of selling deadly heroin in eastern Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A Chicago man has been convicted of selling a heroin mixture in eastern Iowa that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that 23-year-old Antrell Desharron Lewis was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and furanylfentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and one count of distributing heroin and furanylfentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr 11 RuffnReddy 1
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 5 Mad as Hell 23
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 4 Chilli J 134
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar 30 FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 30 positronium 346
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC