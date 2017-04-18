Man convicted of selling deadly heroin in eastern Iowa
A Chicago man has been convicted of selling a heroin mixture in eastern Iowa that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that 23-year-old Antrell Desharron Lewis was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and furanylfentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and one count of distributing heroin and furanylfentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
