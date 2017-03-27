Made in Eastern Iowa: Making computers "rugged" for extreme use elsewhere
The Crystal Group, in Hiawatha, has seen steady growth over the last decade, especially in the military sector, in making the equipment to allow computers to survive extreme conditions. The Crystal Group holds a much higher standard for the technology it strengthens but, for its clients, the situations are also far more critical.
