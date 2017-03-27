LULAC anti-hate rally draws dozens in Iowa City
The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, held a rally outside the Pentacrest in Iowa City Friday afternoon. Dozens of people gathered to protest comments made about minorities by Representative Steve King.
