Lecture honoring Iowa college alumnus killed in 2012 set
The first lecture to honor a 2012 Grinnell College graduate and journalist killed in Mexico will be held this week at the Iowa college. The Armando "Mando" Alters Montano '12 Memorial Lecture on Tuesday will celebrate the life of Montano, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Thu
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC