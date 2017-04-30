Joan Trumpauer Mulholland: the civil rights activist you may not know about
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... It was the first time I had ever met Joan Mulholland, though I knew her history. When I returned from the event, I talked about it with students and they all were surprised to find out that Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar '17
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC