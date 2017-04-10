ISU ag center, Iowa Flood Center on budget chopping block
A longtime Iowa research center for sustainable agriculture is on the chopping block in the Republican-controlled Legislature alongside funding for a research center that studies flood prevention, and a key lawmaker said Tuesday it's in part because their work is complete. A GOP-led budget committee voted Tuesday for an education bill that includes cutting all state funding from the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University and the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Tue
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|23
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC