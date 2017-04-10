ISU ag center, Iowa Flood Center on b...

ISU ag center, Iowa Flood Center on budget chopping block

18 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

A longtime Iowa research center for sustainable agriculture is on the chopping block in the Republican-controlled Legislature alongside funding for a research center that studies flood prevention, and a key lawmaker said Tuesday it's in part because their work is complete. A GOP-led budget committee voted Tuesday for an education bill that includes cutting all state funding from the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University and the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa.

