ISIS shoots down Iraqi army helicopter in Mosul, government says
Two Iraqi military pilots were killed Thursday when their helicopter was shot down over eastern Mosul, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said in a statement, APA reports quoting Anadolu agency. Iraqi air force and army aircraft conduct regular strike operations over the city to support police and special forces units battling the militants.
