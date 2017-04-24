Iowa's largest utility aims to produce only renewable energy
Iowa's largest utility is in the midst of a $3.6 billion investment in wind power and intends to keep spending on the towers with a goal of producing 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources. MidAmerican Energy plans to build 1,000 more turbines over the next couple years on top of the more than 2,000 it already has around the state.
