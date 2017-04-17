Iowans say budget would be devastating for farmers, students
Iowans are asking GOP lawmakers to reconsider proposed budget cuts they say would be devastating for the state's farmers, students and most vulnerable citizens. Members of the public and lobbying groups spoke Monday at a Capitol hearing, criticizing proposed reductions they say will hurt vital services.
