Iowans Participate in Run As One to Raise Awareness for Veterans Issues
Across the nation on Saturday, veterans and civilians participated in the Run As One, bringing focus to some important issues facing those who serve in America's military. "Exercise in general is great for mental health," said Nicholas McGahan, Des Moines chapter captain for Team Red, White, and Blue, an organization of veterans and civilians on a mission to help soldiers returning from combat deal with PTSD and the culture shock of civilian life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|56 min
|Progress Patriot
|17
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC