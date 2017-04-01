Iowans Participate in Run As One to Raise Awareness for Veterans Issues

Across the nation on Saturday, veterans and civilians participated in the Run As One, bringing focus to some important issues facing those who serve in America's military. "Exercise in general is great for mental health," said Nicholas McGahan, Des Moines chapter captain for Team Red, White, and Blue, an organization of veterans and civilians on a mission to help soldiers returning from combat deal with PTSD and the culture shock of civilian life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.