Iowa woman sentenced for role in poli...

Iowa woman sentenced for role in police chase, shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

A Sioux City woman convicted for her role in a police chase that led to a gunfight has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. 27-year-old Brittney Hood was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to eluding and interference with official acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 5 Mad as Hell 23
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 4 Chilli J 134
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar 30 FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 30 positronium 346
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mar 20 CNN is fake news 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC