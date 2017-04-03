Iowa woman sentenced for role in police chase, shooting
A Sioux City woman convicted for her role in a police chase that led to a gunfight has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. 27-year-old Brittney Hood was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to eluding and interference with official acts.
