Iowa waterfall revived by rains gains popularity
ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF APRIL 15-16 AND THEREAFTER - In a Thursday, April 6, 2017 photo, recent rain runoff increased the size of a waterfall flowing into Duck Creek behind Grant Auto Repair on State Street in Bettendorf, Iowa. The small Quad-City waterfall, revived by recent rains, has been featured in the top 10 "Wonderful Waterfalls" throughout the state on the website, Travel Iowa.
