Iowa Water Quality Bills Searching For Traction
Water quality has been a hot topic in Iowa for the past several months, especially after Des Moines Water Works filed a lawsuit against three drainage districts in northern Des Moines, Iowa. Water Works contended that those areas were sending high levels of nitrates down the Raccoon River, which eventually flows into the Des Moines River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Thu
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC