Iowa SOS to equip counties with tablets to assist with ADA requirements
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced last week his office will supply tablet computers for all 99 counties to help election officials with Americans with Disabilities Act provisions required at polling places. Pate's office will distribute the tablets, equipped with the ADA Checklist Program application, to every auditor's office in Iowa.
