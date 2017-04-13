Iowa Pulitzer winner will spend award money on party, open records, refugees

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Art Cullen, center, poses for a photo with his son, Tom, left, and brother, John, outside the paper in Storm Lake, Iowa, on April 10. Art Cullen, the 60-year-old editor of the Storm Lake Times, doesn't bother with rinky-dink journalism contests. "I don't need a wooden plaque or a piece of paper," Cullen told the Erik Wemple Blog on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.