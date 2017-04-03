Iowa police department adds LGBTQ liaison to force
The Sioux City Police Department has named its first liaison to the LGBTQ community. The Sioux City Journal reports that the department has announced Officer Brooke Davies has taken the position to promote communication and cooperation between the police and individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|23
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC