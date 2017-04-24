Iowa native sets space record
In this Jan. 13, 2017 file photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson, center, floats inside the Quest airlock of the International Space Station with Thomas Pesquet, left, and Shane Kimbrough before their spacewalk. Early Monday, April 24, 2017, the International Space Station commander surpassed the 534-day, two-hour-and-48-minute record set last year by Jeffrey Williams for most accumulated time in orbit by an American.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC