Iowa native Ashton Kutcher makes surprise visit to school
Iowa native Ashton Kutcher returned to his home state Thursday, making a surprise appearance at Oskaloosa High School and Middle School. The Oskaloosa News reported that Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, spoke to students about pursuing their dreams and never letting doubt get in the way.
