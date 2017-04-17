Iowa man won't be charged for killing Fulton resident
Authorities say 25-year-old Derick Carroll of Clinton shot 22-year-old Nicholas Luskey of Fulton on Feb. 1. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said in a news release the shooting was done in self-defense. Wolf said Luskey was watching the home of a woman he'd dated several months previously and pulled Carroll from the woman's car after he blocked them from driving away.
